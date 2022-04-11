Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.75 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will announce $15.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $461.52 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

