Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 343,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,921. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $204.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
