Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post $29.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.93 million and the highest is $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $29.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $115.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $116.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.26 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

