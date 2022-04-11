Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – First Savings Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

3/26/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

