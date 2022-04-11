Analysts Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,509,000 after acquiring an additional 295,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

