Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$17.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -122.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

