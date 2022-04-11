Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (AIR, BNP, CURY, DNLM, EZJ, GLOP, GSK, HFD, IMB, JMAT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 11th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($164.84) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €58.00 ($63.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Currys (LON:CURY)

had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.36). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 620 ($8.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) price target on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($269.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €187.00 ($205.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on the stock.

