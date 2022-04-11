Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 11th (BGFV, CAL, CTS, DTTLY, ENQUF, FBP, FCNCA, HALO, INGR, LEE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 11th:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

