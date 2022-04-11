Analyzing Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 2.11 -$44.82 million N/A N/A Kontoor Brands $2.48 billion 0.92 $195.42 million $3.31 12.25

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Kontoor Brands 7.89% 151.71% 15.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kontoor Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $72.25, indicating a potential upside of 78.13%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Automotive Group, Inc. manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. As of January 1, 2022, it operated 80 retail stores across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.