Analyzing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 2.70% 0.72% 0.68% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

86.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $61.29 million 11.11 $380,000.00 $0.09 423.49 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 1.37 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OptimizeRx and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.84%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages. It also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, the company operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, it offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. Additionally, the company provides evidence-based physician engagement solution applied to real-world data to assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. It also offers therapy initiation workflow focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was found in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

