Anchor Neural World 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

