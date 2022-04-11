Anchor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $104.44 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $597.95 million and approximately $104.44 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005468 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,386,274 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

