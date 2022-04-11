Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.54

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 2545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,486. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

