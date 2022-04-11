Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $11,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $13,242.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,235. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

