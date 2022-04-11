ApeSwap Finance Price Up 15.9% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.99 or 0.07488319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,489.18 or 1.00172260 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

