apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0271 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (APM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00104425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

