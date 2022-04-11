Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $25.83 million and $918,205.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,729.54 or 0.11925325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00190636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

