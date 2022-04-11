Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.49 million to $15.90 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.36. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPMG Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170,841 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

