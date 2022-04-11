Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $279,737.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00005419 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $734,153.78 and $279,737.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.44 or 0.11961005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00183978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00377965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

