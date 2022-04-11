Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. Apple has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 24,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 79,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

