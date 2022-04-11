Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542,610 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $557,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.96.

AMAT stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. 483,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,555. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

