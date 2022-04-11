Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.91% from the stock’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

APTV stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.69. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

