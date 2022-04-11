Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.69. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

