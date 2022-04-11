Arabella Cecil Buys 3,141 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,088.42 ($6,673.34).

Arabella Cecil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Arabella Cecil bought 3,081 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £5,083.65 ($6,667.08).

OIT opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £155.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.89. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 133.65 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.23).

