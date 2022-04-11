ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,774 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

