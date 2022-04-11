Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 337.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after acquiring an additional 466,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.16. 1,385,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,195 shares of company stock valued at $79,521,591 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

