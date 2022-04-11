ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,536. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $94.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.