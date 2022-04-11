Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arkema from €101.00 ($110.99) to €103.00 ($113.19) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $115.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arkema has a 52-week low of $100.21 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

