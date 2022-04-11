Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.88

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.88 and last traded at $183.22, with a volume of 1183599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

