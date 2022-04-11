Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.23 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $28.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.91 or 0.00080336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

