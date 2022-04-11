Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.77) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.95).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 341.20 ($4.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 381.36. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.99).

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,309.64).

Ascential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.