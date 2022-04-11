ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $10.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.94. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872. ASM International has a 1 year low of $273.01 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.55.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

