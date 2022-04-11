ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 368.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.33).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,514 ($72.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,821.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,269.82.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

