Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.06. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

