Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

