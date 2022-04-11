Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 118,227 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Schneider National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681 in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

