Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.38 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $68.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

