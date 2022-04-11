Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.95 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.