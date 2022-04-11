Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $41.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.48. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

