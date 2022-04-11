Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 80,436 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

