Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 31,379 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

