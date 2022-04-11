Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.41) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.50).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,653 ($21.68) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,793.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,890.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,491 ($32.67).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.44), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,048,167.45).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

