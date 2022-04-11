Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) shares rose 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 292,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 123,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31.
About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)
