AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £102.50 ($134.43).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($157.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($144.26) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($150.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.92 ($141.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,883.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of £110 ($144.26). The firm has a market cap of £167.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

