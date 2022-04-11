Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.35% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 410,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,712. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $546.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -1.45.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

