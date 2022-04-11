Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.60

Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 64.84 ($0.85), with a volume of 2856348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.80 ($0.78).

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 20th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.49. The company has a market cap of £372.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

