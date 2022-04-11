Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given New €26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($30.77) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($39.56) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($48.35) to €35.50 ($39.01) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,137. Atos has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

