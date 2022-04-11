ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ (ATA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.33.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$0.73 on Monday, reaching C$41.00. 51,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.85. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$26.33 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

