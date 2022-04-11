ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATA. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE ATA traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.31. 63,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,222. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$26.33 and a one year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.00 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

