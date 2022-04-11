ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given a C$59.00 Price Target at Laurentian

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) received a C$59.00 target price from investment analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.71.

ATA stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.47. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$26.33 and a 1-year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

